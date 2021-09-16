South Korean President Asks China for Assistance in Returning N.Korea to Dialogue

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) During a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that China will continue to support the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and efforts to denuclearize North Korea, the South Korean presidential administration said.

The talks lasted 40 minutes.

The South Korean president noted the role and contribution of Beijing to the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and stressed that it is necessary to return the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to dialogue as soon as possible for its complete denuclearization.

"(The president) asked China to continue to play a constructive role in leading North Korea to resume dialogue," the presidential administration said.