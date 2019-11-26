UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Backs ASEAN's Drive For Tech Startups, Ready To Unite Efforts

South Korean President Backs ASEAN's Drive for Tech Startups, Ready to Unite Efforts

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that Seoul fully supported the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) push for developing tech startups, and offered to unite efforts in this sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that Seoul fully supported the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) push for developing tech startups, and offered to unite efforts in this sector.

"Startups will revive the future of South Korea and ASEAN," Moon said at a startup conference held within the framework of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, as quoted by state-run news agency Yonhap.

International cooperation is vital for tech startups, and South Korea is ready to unite its startup ecosystem with ASEAN to gain from synergy, Moon noted.

The South Korean leader also urged ASEAN to continue sending a "unified message" to Seoul and Washington to revive denuclearization talks as early as possible.

The two-day ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit in the South Korean port city of Busan concludes on Tuesday.

