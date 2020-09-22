South Korean President Calls for Ensuring Access to COVID-19 Vaccine for All Countries

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in in his video message to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday called for fair access to COVID-19 vaccine for all countries and stated that international cooperation was needed to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic.

Moon addressed the UNGA on behalf of MIKTA group of countries comprising Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia. The president said that these countries would make every effort together with the United Nations to overcome COVID-19 effects.

"First, we should guarantee equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics. Through global funding, we should facilitate advance purchase of sufficient doses of vaccines for international organizations to ensure that developing countries can also share in the benefits," Moon said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Moon noted that South Korea participated in international associations for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and would continue to support their projects. He added that overcoming the consequences of the pandemic also required cooperation in the field of economic recovery, stating that South Korea had already called on the international community to guarantee unhindered cross-border movement for representatives of the business community.

The 75th session of the General Assembly started on September 15. The high-level week will run from Monday until September 29. The UNGA is held mostly virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.