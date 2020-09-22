UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Calls For Ensuring Access To COVID-19 Vaccine For All Countries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

South Korean President Calls for Ensuring Access to COVID-19 Vaccine for All Countries

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in in his video message to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday called for fair access to COVID-19 vaccine for all countries and stated that international cooperation was needed to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic.

Moon addressed the UNGA on behalf of MIKTA group of countries comprising Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia. The president said that these countries would make every effort together with the United Nations to overcome COVID-19 effects.

"First, we should guarantee equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics. Through global funding, we should facilitate advance purchase of sufficient doses of vaccines for international organizations to ensure that developing countries can also share in the benefits," Moon said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Moon noted that South Korea participated in international associations for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and would continue to support their projects. He added that overcoming the consequences of the pandemic also required cooperation in the field of economic recovery, stating that South Korea had already called on the international community to guarantee unhindered cross-border movement for representatives of the business community.

The 75th session of the General Assembly started on September 15. The high-level week will run from Monday until September 29. The UNGA is held mostly virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Assembly Australia United Nations Business Turkey Indonesia South Korea North Korea Mexico September All From Share

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

37 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

4 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

2 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

2 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.