South Korean President Calls on Churches to Become Role Models in COVID-19 Fight - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted a luncheon with leaders of the Roman Catholic Churches in the country in which he urged the religious figures to play a leading role in combating the spread of COVID-19, media reported.

The East Asian republic appears to be at the cusp of a second wave, with seven consecutive days of triple-digit increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, after about five months of a relative lull.

According to state news agency Yonhap, citing the presidential Blue House, Moon urged the leaders to "to become a role model in curbing transmissions."

The president, a Catholic Christian himself, also called on the clergymen to "take care of people's hearts, beaten down by COVID-19 being prolonged, and impart the courage and leadership needed to unite people for safety.

The pandemic threw a wrench in Seoul's relationship with faith groups, as the Christian fringe group Shincheonji figured in the center of the spread of infections in the country. The Church's leader, 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, has been arrested along with several high-ranking officials over falsifying information that impeded coronavirus mitigation measures, among other charges.

Authorities tightened restriction measures in Seoul and the surrounding areas earlier in the week, canceling all social gatherings and group meetups. Faith leaders from different religions have aired their grievances over the move. The country has so far registered over 16,000 cases and 307 fatalities.