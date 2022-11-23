UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Calls On Musk To Invest In Country's Electric Vehicles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 12:30 PM

South Korean President Calls on Musk to Invest in Country's Electric Vehicles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has asked Tesla founder Elon Musk to invest in production of electric vehicles in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Yoon had a virtual meeting with Musk. The president asked the billionaire entrepreneur to "invest in South Korea" amid Tesla's plans to build another electric car manufacturing gigafactory in Asia, the agency reported.

Yoon told Musk about the investment climate in South Korea and promised that if there were any issues that if any problems arise that could hinder Tesla's investments in the country, they would be resolved in accordance with international standards, according to the report.

Musk noted that he considers South Korea "as one of the top investment candidate sites," and added that before making a decision, a comprehensive review of the investment conditions of candidate countries in Asia, such as personnel, technology level and production environment, will be conducted, the agency reported.

Tesla buys a lot of South Korean-made components in the field of autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, Musk said. He also expressed readiness to actively invest in the Korean electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the report said.

Mentioning the successful launch of the Nuri space rocket this summer, Yook asked for cooperation between Musk's SpaceX company and the South Korean space industry, according to the report

