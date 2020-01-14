UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Confirms China's Xi To Visit South Korea In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in confirmed on Tuesday that China's president and the chairman of the ruling Communist Party, Xi Jinping, would visit Seoul this year.

During the trilateral summit in the Chinese city of Chengdu in December, Moon expressed his hope that the Chinese leader would visit Seoul in 2020.

"This year, we expect a visit from China's Chairman Xi Jinping.

We also expect that China's Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang will visit South Korea to take part in a trilateral high-level summit with Japan. I believe that arrival of two Chinese leaders will become a possibility for a breakthrough in the relations between China and South Korea," Moon said during the New Year's press conference.

In recent years, Seoul and Beijing have intensified their cooperation on several issues, in particular the peninsula's denuclearization process.

