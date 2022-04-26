UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Congratulates Macron On Reelection

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 03:59 PM

South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Reelection

South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated on Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection for the second presidential term

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated on Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection for the second presidential term.

Moon conveyed his "heartiest congratulations" to Macron, who has become the first French president in over two decades to win a second term, demonstrating that the French people lean toward the centrist political ideas, Moon said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Over the past century, South Korea and France have deepened their cooperation in various domains, including politics, economics and culture, and under Macron's leadership, these ties will become even more solid, Moon added.

Macron beat far-right leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen in the runoff, receiving 58.55% of the votes cast. Le Pen won 41.45% of the votes.

