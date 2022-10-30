South Korean President Declares National Mourning Over Seoul Stampede

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared national mourning over the deadly tragedy in Seoul, where over 150 people died in a stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon nightlife district.

"From today until the situation is completely resolved, I declare national mourning in the country. Resolving this situation and taking action for the future will be a top priority for the government... We are thoroughly investigating the causes of the incident and will take fundamental measures to prevent this from happening in the future," the president said in a national address on Sunday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the emergency headquarters released an updated death toll from the stampede on Sunday, saying that 151 people died and another 82 were injured. There are 19 foreigners among the dead.

The stampede started at around 10:22 p.m. local time (13:22 GMT) on Saturday, in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel, as crowds of people were gathering for Halloween parties in the Itaewon area.