South Korean President-Elect Names 8 More Cabinet Ministers, Prime Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol named on Wednesday eight more future cabinet ministers and candidate for the post of prime minister, who will have to be approved by the parliament later.

All candidates must withstand a special hearing in parliament, but only the candidacy of the prime minister requires parliamentary vote and approval, Yoon said at a press conference in Seoul.

Yoon named Han Duck-soo, who headed the goverment in 2007-2008, as his new prime minister, and Kim Dae-ki, former senior presidential secretary, as his chief of staff. Kwon Young-se, who was ambassador to China from 2013-2015, will become the unification minister, and Park Jin, former National Assembly Member, former head of the Korea-America Association and former head of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, will become the foreign minister. Park is expected to play a role in furthering cooperation between Seoul and Washington.

Kim In-chul, former president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, was named education minister and vice-premier for social affairs, and Lee Sang-min, former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, was named interior minister.

Honorary researcher of the Korea Environment Institute Han Wah-jin will become the environment minister, and the post of oceans minister will be given to former head of the Korea Institute of Marine Science and Technology Promotion Cho Seung-hwan.

Lee Yong will become the minister of small, medium-sized businesses and start-ups.

Han Dong-hoon, a former prosecutor and vice-president of the Judicial Research and Training Institute, was named� justice minister. Han investigated major cases with Yoon, including a massive corruption scandal that led to the impeachment and imprisonment of former President Park Geun-hye, and participated in the investigation of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.

On Sunday, Yoon named eight other candidates to ministerial posts, including former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Lee Jong-sup as defense minister, Lee Jong-ho, chief of Seoul National University's semiconductor research institute, as science minister, Chung Ho-young, former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, as health minister, Lee Chang-yang, a professor of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, as industry minister, and Park Bo-gyoon, former vice president of the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper, as culture minister.

The positions of agriculture and labor minister are still vacant.