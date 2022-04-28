UrduPoint.com

South Korean President-Elect Says Biden's Seoul Visit Will Contribute To Alliance With US

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

South Korean President-Elect Says Biden's Seoul Visit Will Contribute to Alliance With US

US President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul will comprehensively strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden's visit to Seoul will comprehensively strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday.

"I believe it (Biden's visit) will be a good opportunity for the South Korea-U.S. alliance to be comprehensively reinforced," Yoon was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as saying.

On April 15, South Korean media reported that Seoul and Washington were planning to hold a summit between Yoon and Biden on May 21 in Seoul, ahead of Biden's visit to Japan for a Quad meeting on May 24.

If the summit takes place, it will be the first meeting between the US president and South Korea's new leader since his inauguration.

Yoon is set to assume office on May 10.

The Quad was instigated in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an informal consultation mechanism of four countries sharing the values of "a free and open Indo-Pacific region" Australia, India, Japan and the United States. The dialogue is paralleled by an annual joint military exercise, Exercise Malabar, with the diplomatic and military arrangement widely seen as a response to China's surging economic and military influence in the region. The Chinese government denounced the dialogue, lodging a formal diplomatic protest to its participants, regarding the Quad as "Asian NATO."

Related Topics

India NATO Prime Minister Protest Australia China Washington Visit Seoul Alliance Japan South Korea United States North Korea April May Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembl ..

Lahore High Court summons secretary Punjab Assembly, chief secretary on IGP plea ..

4 minutes ago
 CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic ..

CTP constitutes Special Squad to maintain traffic flow ahead Eid

4 minutes ago
 Somali Police Chief Dismissed for 'Sabotaging' Low ..

Somali Police Chief Dismissed for 'Sabotaging' Lower House Leadership Elections ..

4 minutes ago
 US Judge Denies Musk Bid to Scrap SEC Deal Barring ..

US Judge Denies Musk Bid to Scrap SEC Deal Barring Him From Tweeting About Tesla ..

4 minutes ago
 938 illegal connections severed in Hesco operation ..

938 illegal connections severed in Hesco operation against power thieves

10 minutes ago
 KP CM grants 60-day remission to prisoners

KP CM grants 60-day remission to prisoners

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.