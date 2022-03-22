North Korea breaks inter-Korean accords on the reduction of tensions by firing artillery shots, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday

On Sunday, South Korean military said that Pyongyang presumably fired four projectiles from multiple rocket launch systems into the western waters of the Yellow Sea.

The South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

"Isn't it a violation of the Sept. 19 (agreement on the reduction of tensions on the Korean peninsula)?...It's a clear violation," Yoon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Yoon, who is set to assume office next month, is known for a tough stance on tensions with Pyongyang. In particular, the president-elect spoke in favor of striking North Korea in case of an imminent threat.