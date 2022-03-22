UrduPoint.com

South Korean President-Elect Says North's Missile Launches Violate Inter-Korean Agreements

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 01:21 PM

South Korean President-Elect Says North's Missile Launches Violate Inter-Korean Agreements

North Korea breaks inter-Korean accords on the reduction of tensions by firing artillery shots, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) North Korea breaks inter-Korean accords on the reduction of tensions by firing artillery shots, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, South Korean military said that Pyongyang presumably fired four projectiles from multiple rocket launch systems into the western waters of the Yellow Sea.

The South Korean National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

"Isn't it a violation of the Sept. 19 (agreement on the reduction of tensions on the Korean peninsula)?...It's a clear violation," Yoon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Yoon, who is set to assume office next month, is known for a tough stance on tensions with Pyongyang. In particular, the president-elect spoke in favor of striking North Korea in case of an imminent threat.

Related Topics

Firing Pyongyang North Korea Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

Man killed by unknown assailant in multan

Man killed by unknown assailant in multan

26 seconds ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: RSA v AUS, IND v ..

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: RSA v AUS, IND v BAN

2 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Issues Guilty Sentence on Navalny in ..

Moscow Court Issues Guilty Sentence on Navalny in Fraud, Contempt of Court Case

3 minutes ago
 One Killed, Four Missing After Fishing Boat Capsiz ..

One Killed, Four Missing After Fishing Boat Capsized Off Japan's Southern Coast ..

3 minutes ago
 Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani expo ..

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trad ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>