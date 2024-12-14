South Korean President Faces Second Impeachment Vote As Thousands Rally
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) South Korean lawmakers on Saturday formally kicked off deliberations on whether to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, as thousands took to the streets of Seoul in rival rallies for and against him.
South Korea's parliament began deliberations just after 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) on an impeachment resolution -- a week after a first attempt to remove Yoon for the martial law debacle failed.
Two hundred votes are needed for the impeachment to pass, meaning opposition lawmakers must convince eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides. Seven have pledged to do so.
A Seoul police official told AFP they expected at least 200,000 people to rally outside parliament in support of removing him.
"If Yoon isn't impeached today, I'll return next week," said protester Yoo Hee-jin, 24.
"I'll keep coming every week until it happens."
On the other side of Seoul near Gwanghwamun square, thousands more rallied in support of Yoon, blasting patriotic songs and waving South Korean and American flags.
"Yoon had no choice but to declare martial law. I approve of every decision he has made as president," supporter Choi Hee-sun, 62, told AFP.
The South Korean president has vowed to fight on and doubled down on unsubstantiated claims the opposition is in league with the country's communist foes.
