South Korean President Faces Second Martial Law Impeachment Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) South Korean lawmakers vote Saturday on whether to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, a second parliamentary showdown that appeared on a knife edge.
A week after a first attempt to remove Yoon for the martial law debacle foundered, the National Assembly will vote at around 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) on whether to impeach him for "insurrectionary acts undermining the constitutional order".
Yoon has vowed to fight "until the very last minute" and doubled down on unsubstantiated claims the opposition is in league with the country's communist foes.
Thousands of South Koreans have taken to the streets of Seoul to demand Yoon's resignation and jailing after his short-lived martial law declaration sent soldiers and helicopters to parliament last week.
And massive rallies supporting impeachment are expected to gather near the parliament around midday.
Organisers have promised to distribute food and banners to the protesters to lift their spirits in the freezing December temperatures.
And K-pop singer Yuri of the band Girl's Generation -- whose song "Into the New World" has become a protest anthem -- said she had pre-paid for food for fans that attended the rally.
"Stay safe and take care of your health!" she said on a superfan chat platform.
- 'History will remember' -
Two hundred votes are needed for the impeachment to pass, meaning opposition lawmakers must convince eight parliamentarians from Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) to switch sides.
As of Friday, seven ruling party lawmakers had pledged to support impeachment -- leaving the vote up in the air.
Opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has implored ruling PPP lawmakers to side with the "people wailing out in the freezing streets".
"Please join in supporting the impeachment vote tomorrow," he said Friday.
"History will remember and record your choice."
Two PPP lawmakers supported the motion in last week's vote.
Opposition lawmaker Kim Min-seok said Friday he was "99 percent" sure the impeachment motion would pass.
Should it be approved, Yoon would be suspended from office while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would step in as the interim president.
The court would then have 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.
If it backs his removal, Yoon would become the second president in South Korean history to be successfully impeached.
But there is also precedent for the court to block impeachment: in 2004, then-president Roh Moo-hyun was removed by parliament for alleged election law violations and incompetence, but the Constitutional Court later reinstated him.
The court also currently only has six judges, meaning their decision would need to be unanimous.
And should the vote fail, Yoon can still face "legal responsibility" for the martial law bid, Kim Hyun-jung, a researcher at the Korea University Institute of Law, told AFP.
"This is clearly an act of insurrection," she said.
"Even if the impeachment motion does not pass, the president's legal responsibilities under the Criminal Code... cannot be avoided."
- 'So angry' -
Yoon has remained unapologetic and defiant as the fallout from his disastrous martial law declaration has deepened and an investigation into his inner circle has widened.
On Friday, prosecutors said they had arrested a military commander who headed the Capital Defence Command.
Arrest warrants were also issued by Seoul Central District Court for the national police chief and the head of the city's police, citing the "risk of destruction of evidence".
Yoon's approval rating -- never very high -- has plummeted to 11 percent, according to a Gallup Korea poll released Friday.
The same poll showed 75 percent now support his impeachment.
Protesters calling for his ouster for more than a week run the gamut of South Korean society -- from K-pop fans waving glowsticks to retirees and blue-collar workers.
"Impeachment is a must and we must fight relentlessly," Kim Sung-tae, a 52-year-old worker at a car parts manufacturer, told AFP.
"We're fighting for the restoration of democracy."
Teacher Kim Hwan-ii agreed.
"I'm so angry that we all have to pay the price for electing this president."
Recent Stories
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike
Youth killed over love marriage dispute
More Stories From World
-
Scholz says 'integrated' Syrian refugees 'welcome' to stay in Germany5 minutes ago
-
Walsh blazes to three more swimming records at short-course worlds5 minutes ago
-
Ex-US speaker Pelosi injured on Luxembourg trip5 minutes ago
-
Moody's downgrades France credit rating to Aa35 minutes ago
-
South Korean president faces second martial law impeachment vote5 minutes ago
-
French court jails 3 rugby players for 12 to 14 years over gang rape7 hours ago
-
Walsh blazes to three more swimming records at short-course worlds8 hours ago
-
RFK Jr. brings JFK conspiracies to heart of Trump team8 hours ago
-
McKinsey to pay $650 mn to settle US criminal case on opioids8 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for urgent de-escalation by Israeli forces in Syria, withdrawal from Golan buffer zon ..8 hours ago
-
Brazil's Lula says 'strong' after surgery, posts video of him walking8 hours ago
-
At least 68 journalist killed in 2024 worldwide, UNESCO reports8 hours ago