South Korean President, German Chancellor To Discuss Bilateral Ties On Thursday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:40 AM

South Korean President, German Chancellor to Discuss Bilateral Ties on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a phone conversation on Thursday to discuss the boost of the bilateral cooperation, South Korean media reported.

The talks, scheduled for 09:00 a.m.

GMT, will particularly focus on the joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean presidential office.

The South Korean leader is also expected to seek Merkel's support for the Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the head of the World Trade Organization.

The Thursday conversation will be the first direct communication between Moon and Merkel since their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels held in Brussels in October 2018.

More Stories From World

