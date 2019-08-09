South Korean President Holds Security Talks With New Pentagon Chief - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed new US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to his office in Seoul on Friday for talks on trilateral security cooperation with Japan, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed new US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to his office in Seoul on Friday for talks on trilateral security cooperation with Japan, local media said.

The largely introductory meeting also touched on North Korea's denuclearization and efforts to transfer wartime operational control over South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul, the Yonhap news agency said.

Moon and Esper agreed that South Korea and Japan needed to resolve their dispute over the sharing of military information that stems from their growing trade war.

Military cooperation between the two key East Asian allies of the United States was called into question after Japan restricted technology exports to South Korea and removed it from the list of preferential trade partners amid grievances over their shared wartime history.