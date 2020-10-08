South Korean President Hopes for Cooperation With US on Declaring End to Korean War

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that Seoul hopes for cooperation with the United States over the issue of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War

"I hope that our two countries work toward the end-of-war declaration and draw active participation from the international community in this regard," moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

He added that the end-of-war declaration will indeed pave the way for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the president, the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula is "the only genuine way to reciprocate the sacrifices and dedications of Korean War veterans.

In September, Moon Jae-in told the 75th United Nations General Assembly that it was time to put an official end to the Korean War and asked the UN to assist in concluding a relevant declaration.

In 1953, both South and North Korea reached the Armistice Agreement that ended the devastating three-year conflict. However, the Korean Peninsula is still formally at war because the war ended without a peace treaty.