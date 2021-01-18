UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Hopes For Restart Of Washington-Seoul-Pyongyang Talks -Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that new attitudes in Pyongyang and a change of leadership in Washington would spur stalled denuclearization talks, media reported

KOREA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that new attitudes in Pyongyang and a change of leadership in Washington would spur stalled denuclearization talks, media reported.

According to state news agency Yonhap, Moon outlined the historic Singapore summit as the foundation for the sides to build on.

"I believe we could speed up the North Korea-US dialogue and inter-Korean talks if we negotiate ways to achieve more concrete steps by starting again from the Singapore Declaration," the president said in his New Year's press conference at the presidential Blue House.

Moon went on to say that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden provided a "turning point to restart Washington-Pyongyang and inter-Korean dialogue," the agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in recent speeches announced Pyongyang's intention to turn more towards cooperating with its southern brethren while at the same time doubled-down on the country's nuclear program and branded the US as its main enemy.

Kim had met with outgoing US President Donald Trump on two occasions in 2018 and 2019. The first meeting in Singapore ended with the two signing a joint declaration to ensure security for North Korea while moving towards denuclearization, while the second summit in Vietnam was cut short with the sides in disagreement.

