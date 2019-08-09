UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Makes Cabinet Changes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:08 PM

South Korean President Makes Cabinet Changes

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has shuffled his cabinet amid crises involving North Korea and Japan, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has shuffled his cabinet amid crises involving North Korea and Japan, local media reported on Friday.

The changes coincide with the beginning of the second half of Moon's presidential term and are viewed as an attempt to reinvigorate his presidency in light of current events.

"With the Cabinet shake-up today, the [creation of] the second-phase Cabinet of the Moon Jae-in administration has been effectively completed," Ko Min-jung, the presidential spokesman, said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

According to the presidential administration, Moon has changed his ministers of justice, science, agriculture, veterans' affairs and gender equality. There has been no major changes in his national security team.

It is not yet known when the nominees will present themselves before the South Korean National Assembly for confirmation hearings.

The reshuffle comes amid repeated launches of what Seoul believed to have been short-range missiles by Pyongyang, which have increased over the past few weeks. North Korea has called the launches a warning against South Korean-US joint military drills, which began on Monday. South Korea has also recently faced off with Japan, which suspended its exports of certain raw materials for the electronics industry after a Seoul court ordered Japanese companies to sell assets to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

Related Topics

National Assembly Exports Agriculture Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Media Cabinet Industry Court

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting to review ..

2 minutes ago

PDWP approves 4 development schemes

2 minutes ago

New Convocation of Ukraine Parliament Says Will Ho ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Says Aware of Beijing's Claims About US Med ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 37 Killed in Intercommunal Clashes in Cha ..

31 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 941 road accident ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.