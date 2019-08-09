South Korean President Makes Cabinet Changes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has shuffled his cabinet amid crises involving North Korea and Japan, local media reported on Friday

The changes coincide with the beginning of the second half of Moon's presidential term and are viewed as an attempt to reinvigorate his presidency in light of current events.

"With the Cabinet shake-up today, the [creation of] the second-phase Cabinet of the Moon Jae-in administration has been effectively completed," Ko Min-jung, the presidential spokesman, said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

According to the presidential administration, Moon has changed his ministers of justice, science, agriculture, veterans' affairs and gender equality. There has been no major changes in his national security team.

It is not yet known when the nominees will present themselves before the South Korean National Assembly for confirmation hearings.

The reshuffle comes amid repeated launches of what Seoul believed to have been short-range missiles by Pyongyang, which have increased over the past few weeks. North Korea has called the launches a warning against South Korean-US joint military drills, which began on Monday. South Korea has also recently faced off with Japan, which suspended its exports of certain raw materials for the electronics industry after a Seoul court ordered Japanese companies to sell assets to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.