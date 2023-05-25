UrduPoint.com

South Korean President May Attend NATO Summit In Lithuania As Guest - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The South Korean government is considering the possibility of the country's president, Yoon Suk-yeol, attending the NATO summit in Lithuania in July as a guest, Japanese broadcaster TBS reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The possibility of Yoon visiting Ukraine before or after the NATO summit is also being considered, the source said.

Earlier in the week, media reported that a Ukraine-NATO council could be established at the upcoming alliance summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend it. Kiev could have the right to convene a council meeting and request assistance, which would then be provided by individual member states.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would apply for fast-track admission to NATO as a full member. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in later remarks that Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time. Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would eventually join the bloc as all NATO members support its ambitions, but the alliance is currently focused on providing assistance to Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation, noting that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last year.

