South Korean President Meets With OpenAI's CEO To Discuss Technology, Cooperation- Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 11:33 PM

South Korean President Meets With OpenAI's CEO to Discuss Technology, Cooperation- Reports

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, South Korean media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, South Korean media reported on Friday.�

OpenAI is the creator of the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, whose rapidly growing popularity has prompted officials in numerous countries to advocate stricter regulations on AI-generated content.

Altman, who is currently touring the world to meet with political leaders and heads of tech companies, suggested that South Korea, where ChatGPT is immensely popular, assist his company in advancing technologies that power the chatbot, including by manufacturing more advanced chips, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Altman also urged Yoon to reduce regulations on AI products and services in South Korea and to facilitate the country's participation in setting up international standards, according to the report.

Yoon agreed that global standards are necessary to prevent potential adverse effects associated with ChatGPT, especially today, when there is boom of technologies, the news agency said.

Earlier in the day, Altman also met with South Korean business leaders, saying that his company was interested in investing in promising startups in the country, according to the report.

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, microsoft said it would invest "billions of Dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, which is capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.�

