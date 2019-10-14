SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The approval rating of South Korean President Moon Jae-In has declined to 41.4 percent, the second minimum mark in October, since he took office in May 2017, according to a survey published by South Korean pollster Realmeter on Monday.

Earlier in October, Moon's approval rating amounted to 44.4 percent.

According to the survey, 45 percent of those respondents, who negatively assessed the policy of the South Korean leader, said that Moon was performing his duties "extremely poor." This indicator grew by 5 percent over the past week.

The agency said it surveyed 2,502 people via telephone on October 7-8, with a maximum 2 percent margin of error.

Political turmoil over the appointment of controversial politician Cho Kuk as the justice minister, a perceived failure to deal with the threat from North Korea, as well as growing economic uncertainty are believed to be the reasons for the rating's drop.

Former Senior Secretary to the President for Civil Affairs Cho, appointed justice minister by Moon in September, has been the subject of inquiries by state prosecutors, who said they were looking into corruption and fraud by Cho and his family members.