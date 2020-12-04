South Korean President Nominates 4 Ministers in Cabinet Reshuffle

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday nominated four ministers, including top policymakers in charge of interior affairs, welfare, land and transport, as well as gender equality in a cabinet reshuffle, the presidential palace said

Jeon Hae-cheol of the ruling Democratic Party will head the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, while the current head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Kwon Deok-cheol, will be the new minister of health and welfare.

The Ministry of Land and Transport will be led by Byeon Chang-heum, the incumbent head of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. Whereas, Chung Young-ai, the head of the Korea Foundation For Women, was nominated to serve as the minister of gender equality and family.

The nominees will face the parliament confirmation hearings, the schedules of which have not yet been determined.