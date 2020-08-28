South Korean President Nominates Army Chief of Staff as Defense Minister - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has appointed Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook to the post of defense minister, media reported on Friday.

The country's parliament would now need to vote in confirmation for the Suh to officially take over the post from current Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, state news agency Yonhap reported citing the president's office.