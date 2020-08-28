UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Nominates Army Chief Of Staff As Defense Minister - Press Office

South Korean President Nominates Army Chief of Staff as Defense Minister - Press Office

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has nominated Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook as a new defense minister, the presidential administration, Cheong Wa Dae, said on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has nominated Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook as a new defense minister, the presidential administration, Cheong Wa Dae, said on Friday.

"Candidate Suh has a rich field and operation experience and has high expertise in South Korea-US joint operations. He also understands the Moon Jae-in government's security ideology and state affairs," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

Suh's candidacy now has to be approved by the parliament before he can take up the new role. The Yonhap news agency reported that Suh would be the first representative of the army to serve as the defense minister in Moon's government, as previous ministers had backgrounds in the air force and the navy.

According to media, the president may also make other changes in the cabinet of ministers in an attempt to strengthen the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

