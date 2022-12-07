UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Outlines Need To Surpass North In Military Power - Office

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that even though North Korea possesses nuclear weapons, it is necessary to surpass it in conventional military power, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said.

"President Yoon Suk-yeol said our national security is in a graver situation than ever, and that without thorough security and confidence in it, there can be no livelihood or economy," Lee told a briefing a meeting with 18 newly promoted military officials at the presidential office, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Lee cited the president as saying that even though Pyongyang has nuclear weapons, "in conventional military strength, we must perfectly overwhelm the North.

In addition, Yoon urged the military officials to have confidence that the South and allies can respond to any situation.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, the North launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang has said that North Korea's military-related activities are in response to provocations by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

