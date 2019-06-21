UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Plans To Meet With Putin, Xi At G20 Summit In Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:20 PM

South Korean President Plans to Meet With Putin, Xi at G20 Summit in Japan - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, local media reported Friday, citing the president's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, local media reported Friday, citing the president's office.

The Yonhap news agency said that Moon was also planning to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the summit.

The G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan North Korea Justin Trudeau Joko Widodo June Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) c ..

2 minutes ago

MP Mark Field accused of assaulting Greenpeace act ..

4 minutes ago

Rs5-7 hike expected in petrol prices

12 minutes ago

NUST stuns world at UK “IMechE UAS Challenge 201 ..

13 minutes ago

Total of 240 People Injured in Rallies in Georgian ..

15 minutes ago

Tehran Receives Trump's Message Warning About US P ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.