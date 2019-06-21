South Korean President Plans to Meet With Putin, Xi at G20 Summit in Japan - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan, local media reported Friday, citing the president's office

The Yonhap news agency said that Moon was also planning to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the summit.

The G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.