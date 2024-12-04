South Korean President Pressed To Resign Over Martial Law Bid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced demands to resign on Wednesday over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law that was voted down by lawmakers and brought thousands of protesters to the streets.
Yoon's shock bid to impose South Korea's first martial law in over four decades plunged the country into the deepest turmoil in its modern democratic history and caught its close allies around the world off guard.
The United States, which stations nearly 30,000 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North, initially voiced deep concern at the declaration, then relief that martial law was over.
The dramatic developments left the future of Yoon -- a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor who was elected president in 2022 -- in jeopardy.
South Korea's main opposition party -- whose lawmakers jumped fences and tussled with security forces so they could vote to overturn the law -- demanded that Yoon step down immediately over the attempted "insurrection".
Recent Stories
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University
NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris
More Stories From World
-
Global stocks end mostly up with DAX crossing 20,000 for 1st time14 minutes ago
-
New militias sow future danger for war-weary Sudan14 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen eliminate Bayern from German Cup after Neuer sees first red24 minutes ago
-
French government risks falling in no-confidence vote34 minutes ago
-
Stokes fit as England name unchanged team for 2nd New Zealand Test44 minutes ago
-
Namibia elects its first woman president1 hour ago
-
Put young women at the heart of peace & security efforts: Senior UN official1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 hours ago
-
Barca hit five as they return to winning ways at Mallorca7 hours ago
-
Ukraine pushes NATO for invite as Trump looms7 hours ago
-
UK museum in talks with Greece over 'long-term' deal for Parthenon Marbles8 hours ago
-
S. Korea's President Yoon, embattled conservative8 hours ago