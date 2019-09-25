UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Proposes Turning DMZ Into 'Peace Zone,' Cultural Heritage Site

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

South Korean President Proposes Turning DMZ Into 'Peace Zone,' Cultural Heritage Site

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed on Tuesday transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), separating his country from North Korea, into a "peace zone" and a cultural heritage site.

"When the DMZ, which cuts across the midriff of the Korean Peninsula, is turned into a peace zone the peninsula will evolve into a bridging nation that connects the continent and the ocean and facilitates peace and prosperity," he said in an address to the UN general Assembly.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas.

It is 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

"The DMZ is a common heritage of humankind and its value must be shared with the world. Once peace is established between the two Koreas I will work together with North Korea to inscribe the DMZ as a UNESCO World Heritage site," Moon said in New York.

The DMZ was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of both Koreas and the United States as the countries make steps to resume the stalled talks on the North's nuclear arsenal.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Nuclear New York United States North Korea SITE From Arsenal

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

56 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

24 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.