South Korean President Proposes Turning DMZ Into 'Peace Zone,' Cultural Heritage Site

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed on Tuesday transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), separating his country from North Korea, into a "peace zone" and a cultural heritage site.

"When the DMZ, which cuts across the midriff of the Korean Peninsula, is turned into a peace zone the peninsula will evolve into a bridging nation that connects the continent and the ocean and facilitates peace and prosperity," he said in an address to the UN general Assembly.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas.

It is 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

"The DMZ is a common heritage of humankind and its value must be shared with the world. Once peace is established between the two Koreas I will work together with North Korea to inscribe the DMZ as a UNESCO World Heritage site," Moon said in New York.

The DMZ was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of both Koreas and the United States as the countries make steps to resume the stalled talks on the North's nuclear arsenal.