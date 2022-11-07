UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Rebukes Police For Itaewon Tragedy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 08:43 PM

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized the police for its failure to act adequately in response to the Itaewon crowd crush, the deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized the police for its failure to act adequately in response to the Itaewon crowd crush, the deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Monday.

"It appears that if people started to gather early in the evening at around 5:40 or 5:50 (08:40 or 08:50 GMT) and the first 112 call came in at 6:34, the situation must have been like hell. How can you say in that situation that police had no authority? Who is responsible for preventing safety accidents? The police," Lee quoted Yoon as reported by the national news agency Yonhap.

Yoon reportedly made the remarks during a government-civilian meeting mainly held behind closed doors. During a session opened to media, the president expressed his apology over the accident.

"I dare not compare myself to the parents who lost their sons and daughters, but as the president who should protect the people's lives and safety, I grieve and my heart is heavy.

I am apologetic and sorry to the bereaved families who are facing an indescribable tragedy and to the nation that is sharing in the pain and sadness," Yoon said.

Yoon also urged the government to introduce "major innovations" to existing disaster prevention and safety instructions as well as promised to ensure that "the truth is thoroughly determined regarding this tragedy," according to the Yonhap.

Besides, in relation to an internal police inquiry into the reasons for the crowd crush, Yoon reportedly promised to "strictly demand accountability from those responsible."

The deadly crowd crush occurred on October 29 in the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to celebrate the first post COVID-19 restriction-free Halloween festival. According to the latest data, 156 people died, 30 others were seriously injured. Most of the victims were in their twenties and thirties.

