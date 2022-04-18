(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has refused to accept the resignation of the country's Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo suggesting a meeting instead, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Monday.

Kim sent in his resignation letter on Sunday after the ruling Democratic Party pushed for legislation that would strip prosecutors of the authority to conduct investigations as deemed fit, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Kim was appointed under Moon's administration and during this time, the prosecution's investigations have been reduced to six categories of crimes.

The remaining competencies were assigned to the police and the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, according to Yonhap.

The report states that the legislation is aimed at reforming the agency, which has been subjected to accusation of abusing its power for political and other purposes.

The Democratic Party plans to pass the amendments during parliamentary session in April and put the law into effect during the Moon administration, which ends on May 9.