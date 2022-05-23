UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Rules Out Possible Redeployment Of Tactical Nuclear Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

South Korean President Rules Out Possible Redeployment of Tactical Nuclear Weapons

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday denied the possibility of redeploying nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, despite rising missile and nuclear threat from North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday denied the possibility of redeploying nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, despite rising missile and nuclear threat from North Korea.

Speaking with CNN, Yoon said that in the event of Pyongyang's attack on South Korea, Seoul would fully rely on the assistance of the United States, including missile defense and its "nuclear umbrella." At the same time, Yoon ruled out any possibility of "redeploying tactical nuclear weapons on the (Korean) Peninsula."

Yoon also stressed that the intensification of military drills, agreed with US President Joe Biden during his visit to South Korea on Saturday, will serve purely the defensive objectives and is not targeted against North Korea.

"I do not want North Korea to collapse; I want North Korea to prosper alongside South Korea. I do not believe that enhancing (North Korea's) nuclear capability is helpful and conducive to maintaining international peace and shared prosperity," Yoon added.

The US nuclear arsenal was withdrawn from South Korea after Seoul and Pyongyang signed a joint anti-nuclear declaration in 1992, under which the sides agreed not to test, manufacture, possess, deploy, or use nuclear weapons, apply nuclear energy solely for peaceful purposes as well as not to possess facilities for nuclear reprocessing and uranium enrichment.

Despite signing the declaration, North Korea remained skeptical of US nuclear weapons being completely withdrawn from the Korean Peninsula, and embarked on the path of nuclear development. In the light of continuing confrontation with Washington and Seoul, all the attempts to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program failed, and North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Nuclear Visit Pyongyang Seoul Same South Korea United States North Korea Event All From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

3 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero toleranc ..

Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero tolerance against minority discriminat ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing soli ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Yasin Malik

3 minutes ago
 Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts ..

Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts in Sherani

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to rele ..

Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to relevant committees

3 minutes ago
 UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU S ..

UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU Sub-campus Umer Kot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.