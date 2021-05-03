South Korean President Says 13 Million Citizens to Be Vaccinated by June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the country's COVID-19 vaccination program was proceeding much faster than planned with its program to vaccinate 13 million of its population of 52 million by June.

"[I] received a report that we would be able to raise the target number of vaccination in the first half [of this year] to 13 million from 12 million, if we make the most of vaccines to be delivered in stages, like now," Moon said speaking at a meeting on COVID-19 at the presidential office, as quoted by South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Moon's speech comes amid a rise in public concern over the county's lack of foreign-made vaccine stock.

"The introduction of vaccines and inoculation are going smoothly beyond the original plan," the president added.

In May, the country is expecting to receive a new batch of Pfizer vaccines on a weekly basis as well as an addition of more AstraZeneca vaccines than initially planned.

The president also added that "securing vaccine sovereignty is paramount" and added that relevant local authorities must concentrate their efforts in providing support to local companies to aid with the development of home-made vaccine, ready for use at the start of next year.

Moon noted that South Korea is the hub in the advanced bio health sector and could become the future "global hub" of worldwide vaccine production.

South Korea plans to achieve herd immunity by November. So far, over 3 million people, or almost 6% of the population, have been vaccinated with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.