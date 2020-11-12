South Korean President Says Discussed Bilateral Relations With Biden

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he had held a phone conversation with projected US President-elect Joe Biden to discuss the bilateral relations and global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

"I just spoke to @JoeBiden and congratulated him on his election. We reaffirmed our firm commitment to a robust ROK-US alliance and peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula. Going forward, I will work closely with him to meet global challenges including COVID19 and climate change," Moon wrote on his Twitter page.

According to US media, Biden from the Democratic Party won the presidential election. He has already declared his victory.

However, his opponent and incumbent President Donald Trump has not yet admitted defeat, with his lawyers filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.