UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Says Discussed Bilateral Relations With Biden

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

South Korean President Says Discussed Bilateral Relations With Biden

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that he had held a phone conversation with projected US President-elect Joe Biden to discuss the bilateral relations and global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

"I just spoke to @JoeBiden and congratulated him on his election. We reaffirmed our firm commitment to a robust ROK-US alliance and peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula. Going forward, I will work closely with him to meet global challenges including COVID19 and climate change," Moon wrote on his Twitter page.

According to US media, Biden from the Democratic Party won the presidential election. He has already declared his victory.

However, his opponent and incumbent President Donald Trump has not yet admitted defeat, with his lawyers filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to suspend the counting of votes and investigate alleged violations.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Lawyers Trump Alliance North Korea Media From

Recent Stories

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

5 hours ago

DMCC welcomes senior Israeli delegation to discuss ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed, Israeli Minister of Public Securit ..

7 hours ago

UAE, Israeli football associations explore joint c ..

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks 3rd anniversary

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.