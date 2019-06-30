UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Says To Go To Demilitarized Zone With Trump, Hopes To Meet With Kim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in confirmed on Sunday during his talks with US President Donald Trump that he will visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula together with the latter and expressed hope that they will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there.

Trump is paying an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30. On Friday, the US president also invited Kim via Twitter to meet him at the DMZ on the Korean Peninsula in coming days.

"I will also accompany you on [your visit] to DMZ," Moon said, adding that if US and North Korean leaders just shook each other's hands. it would be a historic event.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.

