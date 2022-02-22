UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Says Ukraine's Sovereignty Must Be Respected

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

South Korean President Says Ukraine's Sovereignty Must Be Respected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and the global community should work together for a peaceful resolution in the country, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. Countries around the world must come together and work for a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine. South Korea will actively participate in these efforts as a responsible member of the international community," Moon said during a National Security Council meeting as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Moon instructed the Korean government to ensure safety and protect South Korean nationals and the economy from supply chain disruptions that could be caused by the crisis.

"Our economic relationship with Ukraine is not large, but as the situation persists over a long period of time and the United States and the West impose strong sanctions on Russia, the impact on our economy will also be large," Moon added.

The news agency reported that, as of Monday, 63 South Korean nationals were in Ukraine, excluding embassy staff and those in Crimea. The Korean foreign ministry has been working out the evacuation plan in the event of an emergency situation.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of women, children, and the elderly from Donbas to Russia began late last week.

Related Topics

Resolution World Army Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk South Korea United States North Korea Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

5 minutes ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan ambassador meets Ukrainian envoy ahead of ..

37 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

48 minutes ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>