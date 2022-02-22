MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and the global community should work together for a peaceful resolution in the country, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. Countries around the world must come together and work for a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine. South Korea will actively participate in these efforts as a responsible member of the international community," Moon said during a National Security Council meeting as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Moon instructed the Korean government to ensure safety and protect South Korean nationals and the economy from supply chain disruptions that could be caused by the crisis.

"Our economic relationship with Ukraine is not large, but as the situation persists over a long period of time and the United States and the West impose strong sanctions on Russia, the impact on our economy will also be large," Moon added.

The news agency reported that, as of Monday, 63 South Korean nationals were in Ukraine, excluding embassy staff and those in Crimea. The Korean foreign ministry has been working out the evacuation plan in the event of an emergency situation.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of women, children, and the elderly from Donbas to Russia began late last week.