South Korean President Says US, China, North Korea Agree On Declaration On Peace Treaty

Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:14 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that China, North Korea and the United States have agreed in principle to the declaration putting an end to the Korean War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that China, North Korea and the United States have agreed in principle to the declaration putting an end to the Korean War.

Moon delivered the statement at a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral talks in Canberra.

"Australia has also supported the end of war declaration proposal by the Korean Government and the relevant parties to this declaration. It would be the United States, China and Republic of Korea and North Korea.

And I believe, in principle, everybody agrees to the declaration," Moon told reporters.

The president also said that the declaration should establish a peace regime in the Korean Peninsula and put an end to the "quite unstable" armistice, stressing that it was important to initiate the talks between North and South Korea and between the US and North Korea.

The Korean War de-facto ended in 1953 after the US and Democratic People's Republic of Korea ratified an armistice without signing a peace treaty.

