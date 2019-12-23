UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Sees No Benefit For Pyongyang In Suspending Talks With US

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:08 PM

South Korean President Sees No Benefit for Pyongyang in Suspending Talks With US

The suspension of denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang is not in the interest of North Korea, just as it is not in Seoul's and Beijing's interests, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The suspension of denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang is not in the interest of North Korea, just as it is not in Seoul's and Beijing's interests, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, President Moon and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a meeting in Beijing ahead of the December 23-24 summit of the leaders of South Korea, Japan and China in the Chinese city of Chengdu. The sides are expected to discuss trilateral cooperation and the current situation in southeastern Asia and other key regions.

"The recent situations, in which dialogue between North Korea and the United States has been suspended and tensions on the Korean Peninsula are being heightened, are not beneficial to both of our countries and North Korea," Moon said after the meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The US-North Korea negotiations hit a snag after the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concession in the ongoing nuclear talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership.

