South Korean President Sends Putin Russia Day Greetings - Russian Ambassador

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent Russian President Vladimir Putin greetings for the upcoming Russia Day, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik said on Friday, describing the move as a show of goodwill

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has sent Russian President Vladimir Putin greetings for the upcoming Russia Day, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik said on Friday, describing the move as a show of goodwill.

"We are taking notice of the positive attitude of the South Korean leadership toward continuing constructive bilateral cooperation, as confirmed, among other things, in President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter with Russia Day greeting to President Vladimir Putin," Kulik said at a reception at the Russian Embassy marking Russia's national day, which it celebrates on June 12.

The reception at the embassy in Seoul was attended by diplomats and guests from countries including China, Egypt, Indonesia, Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, Vietnam, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. South Korean guests included officials, academics and public figures.