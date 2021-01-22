UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President To Accept UK's Invite To In-Person G7 Summit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:03 PM

South Korean President to Accept UK's Invite to In-Person G7 Summit - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to accept an invitation from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend an upcoming in-person G7 summit, domestic media outlets reported on Friday, citing a presidential spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to accept an invitation from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend an upcoming in-person G7 summit, domestic media outlets reported on Friday, citing a presidential spokesman.

According to Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok, the South Korean president hopes that the summit will help world leaders take steps towards resolving many global challenges, the Yonhap news agency reports.

In a letter sent to Moon, Johnson said that hearing South Korea's opinion on a range of issues, including efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, was vital, the agency said.

Johnson also said that he would attend the upcoming Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 summit set to be held in Seoul this coming May, Kang was cited by the agency as saying.

The United Kingdom is set to host a G7 summit this coming June in the English coastal county of Cornwall. The prime minister has also reportedly extended invitations to the leaders of India and Australia to attend the planned event.

Related Topics

Hearing India Prime Minister World Australia Cornwall Seoul United Kingdom South Korea North Korea May June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Sehat Plus Card to facilitate poor for medical tre ..

2 minutes ago

Boy hit to death while making video on railway tra ..

2 minutes ago

Chairperson LAC BoG visits Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

2 minutes ago

Oil Leaked Into Water Canal in Russia's Tatarstan, ..

2 minutes ago

SACM stresses need for solid strategy to uplift ho ..

4 minutes ago

Welfare of employees top priority: Chatha

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.