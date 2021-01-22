South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to accept an invitation from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend an upcoming in-person G7 summit, domestic media outlets reported on Friday, citing a presidential spokesman

According to Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok, the South Korean president hopes that the summit will help world leaders take steps towards resolving many global challenges, the Yonhap news agency reports.

In a letter sent to Moon, Johnson said that hearing South Korea's opinion on a range of issues, including efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, was vital, the agency said.

Johnson also said that he would attend the upcoming Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 summit set to be held in Seoul this coming May, Kang was cited by the agency as saying.

The United Kingdom is set to host a G7 summit this coming June in the English coastal county of Cornwall. The prime minister has also reportedly extended invitations to the leaders of India and Australia to attend the planned event.