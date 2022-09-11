South Korean President to Attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Office

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the president's office said.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 in a somber funeral ceremony that will be attended by British royals and foreign dignitaries, the royal family said on Saturday.

"President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19," the office of the South Korean leader said on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.