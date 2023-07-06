Open Menu

South Korean President To Attend NATO Summit In Lithuania - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend the NATO summit in Lithuania taking place from July 11-12 to discuss situation in Ukraine and cooperation between the alliance and the Indo-Pacific region, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

Yoon is expected to hold multiple meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which could include discussion of Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant water discharge plan, according to the South Korean news outlet.

The report specified that after the summit, Yoon will travel to Poland for a three-day official visit and will hold a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

A visit to Ukraine is not scheduled, the news outlet added.

In May, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was planning to open a liaison office in Tokyo - it's first in Asia. Aside from Japan, NATO is also considering South Korea and Australia as potential partners in the Indo-Pacific, Stoltenberg said.

