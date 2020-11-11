South Korean President to Hold Phone Talks With Joe Biden on Thursday - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning to hold phone talks with US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing its source in the office of South Korean president

According to the news outlet, the phone call is planned for Thursday, but the sides are still coordinating a time.

Yonhap said that Moon and Biden would discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including the development of the US-Korean alliance, expansion of economic cooperation and promotion of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure more than the 270 electoral votes necessary for him to take the White House. Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts. Nevertheless, on Sunday, the South Korean president congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race.