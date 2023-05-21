UrduPoint.com

South Korean President To Meet With Zelenskyy At G7 - Reports

Published May 21, 2023

South Korean President to Meet With Zelenskyy at G7 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing Yoon's office.

The meeting is set to take place later on Sunday, at the request of the Ukrainian side, and will be the first time that the two presidents meet in person, Yonhap said.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul and promised to actively support Kiev's close coordination with the world community.

On Wednesday, South Korea and Ukraine signed a preliminary agreement on providing Kiev with low-interest loans worth $130 million in the future.

In 2022, South Korea provided $100 million of financial aid to Ukraine and promised further support in the amount of $130 million, according to South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Zelenskyy is participating in the G7 Summit, which is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21, in person. The Japanese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Zelenskyy will attend a G7 working session dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine on Sunday.

