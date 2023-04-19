UrduPoint.com

South Korean President To Take 122-Person Business Delegation To US - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 08:51 PM

South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business Delegation to US - Reports

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol intends to take a 122-person business delegation on his visit to the United States next week to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields, South Korean media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol intends to take a 122-person business delegation on his visit to the United States next week to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

The delegation will include senior executives of corporations such as Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group and SK Group, as well as leaders of major business associations, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the president's office.

Yoon will hold a meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 26 and address a joint session of the US Congress the day after. The South Korean president is also scheduled to attend a meeting with US advanced technology firms and a business round table where executives from both countries will discuss US investments in the South Korean technological sector.

