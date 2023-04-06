Close
South Korean President To Take Parliamentary Delegation To US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 07:27 PM

South Korean President to Take Parliamentary Delegation to US - Reports

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation during his visit to the United States later this month will include members of parliament, his office said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation during his visit to the United States later this month will include members of parliament, his office said on Thursday.

"Members of the National Assembly will accompany President Yoon on his visit to the United States as members of a special entourage," the office told reporters, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Members of the opposition Democratic Party will also be part of the president's delegation, a senior presidential official was cited as saying without specifying names.

Yoon will meet with US President Joe Biden on April 26 as well as speak in front of a joint session of the US Congress.

The office of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that a formal invitation letter would be sent to the South Korean government later in the day.

A large delegation of prominent South Korean businesspeople will also accompany the president on his visit to Washington, South Korean media reported. Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to be among them.

