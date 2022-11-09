UrduPoint.com

South Korean President To Visit Cambodia, Indonesia To Attend ASEAN, EAS, G20 - Reports

Published November 09, 2022

South Korean President to Visit Cambodia, Indonesia to Attend ASEAN, EAS, G20 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Cambodia and Indonesia starting Friday to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the East Asia Summit (EAS) and G20, president's security adviser Kim Sung-han said on Wednesday, news media reported. 

"President Yoon's attendance at the ASEAN summits is significant in that we will present our own special Indo-Pacific strategy," Kim said adding that it will support the presidential foreign policy efforts for strengthening ties with the US and other countries based on freedom and cooperation, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap. 

According to the Yonhap, Kim also noted that the president would express his vision for regional and international challenges concerning peace, freedom and prosperity at the "strategic" EAS forum.

During the G20 events, Yoon will address topics of energy, food, health and security as well, the media reported.

Besides, several bilateral talks with foreign leaders including US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the forums are being discussed at the moment, according to the news agency. A meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was going to happen "naturally," while the schedule for talks with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had not been discussed, Kim said, as cited by Yonhap.

