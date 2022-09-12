UrduPoint.com

South Korean President To Visit UK, US, Canada Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022

South Korean President to Visit UK, US, Canada Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit the United Kingdom next week to attend the funeral of deceased Queen Elizabeth II and later travel to the United States and Canada, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Yoon will attend the funeral of the British monarch at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the president's office.

The next day, the South Korean leader will head to New York to deliver a speech on the denuclearization of North Korea at the UN General Assembly, according to the media outlet. Yoon also reportedly plans to hold bilateral meetings with US and Japanese officials on the sidelines of the assembly.

After that, Yoon will travel to Canada on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The South Korean president's working trip is reportedly scheduled to end on September 24.

More Stories From World

