South Korean President Vows to Hold North Accountable for New Missile Launch - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to hold North Korea accountable for its latest ballistic missile launch and instructed his team to strengthen nuclear deterrence, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which fell 155 miles off Japan's Okushiri Island, outside the country's exclusive economic zone. Japan has lodged a protest to North Korea over the missile launch.

Yoon, who is currently attending the NATO summit in Vilnius, convened an emergency session of the National Security Council, during which he warned that Seoul will make Pyongyang pay for its missile testing, according to the report.

The South Korean leader also instructed his officials to strengthen the US's "extended deterrence" efforts through the Nuclear Consultative Group, which was agreed by Yoon himself and US President Joe Biden in order to discuss the nuclear situation in the Korean Peninsula, the news agency reported.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff also strongly condemned the launch and called on Pyongyang to cease such activities, calling the incident an "act of significant provocation," as quoted by Yonhap.

The Wednesday launch was North Korea's first since June 15 and the 12th so far this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.