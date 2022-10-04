South Korean President Warns of Strong Response to North Korean Missile Launch - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned of a strong response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Yonhap news agency reported.

In a post-launch address, he said the North Korean missile had flown about 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles).

Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.