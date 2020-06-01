South Korean President Willing to Accept US Invitation to G7 Summit - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he was willing to accept US leader Donald Trump's invitation to this year's G7 meeting, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he was willing to accept US leader Donald Trump's invitation to this year's G7 meeting, media said.

The two leaders spoke by phone earlier in the day, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Trump said on Saturday that he planned to invite South Korea, Russia and India to an extended meeting of G7 world leaders, after calling the group's current makeup "outdated."

The summit, which traditionally comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, was due to take place in the US in June but was delayed until at least September due to the pandemic.